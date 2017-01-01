Egison is a programming language that realizes non-linear pattern-matching against non-free data types.
We can directly represent pattern-matching against a wide range of data types such as lists, multisets, sets, trees and graphs.
Egison makes programming dramatically simple!
Egison proposes a new paradigm pattern-matching-oriented. The combination of all of the following features enables intuitive powerful pattern-matching.
Egison allows users to describe tensor index notation and differential forms in programs. Egison proposed two types of parameters scalar and tensor parameters for that.
When a tensor is provided to a scalar parameter, the function is applied to each component of the tensor. When a tensor is provided to a tensor parameter, the function treats the tensor argument as a whole.
We aim at intuitive representation of algorithms and formalization of human recognitions.
We believe this is the shortest way to the artificial intelligence.
Egison is written in Haskell and being distributed as a Hackage package.
Egison inherits a lot of things from Haskell.
Extending other languages to access Egison pattern-matching!
